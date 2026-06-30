Rahul Bhatia hires trusted InterGlobe executive as IndiGo's new HR chief in latest leadership reshuffle

IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia is continuing to reshape IndiGo's top leadership, inducting a trusted executive from his privately held InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. into the airline's C-suite. On Tuesday evening, the airline announced the appointment of Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as IndiGo's chief human resources officer (CHRO), replacing Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, who resigned after an eight-and-a-half-year stint.
Bakshi's appointment as group head-HR and CHRO at India's largest airline will come into effect on 20 July. Pasricha will exit the company after the close of business on 19 July, according to the company's exchange filings.
The leadership change comes as IndiGo is scaling up its international ambitions, inducting new aircraft and expanding its workforce, making the human resources function increasingly critical to the airline's long-term strategy.
Pasricha, in his resignation letter to Bhatia dated 2 June, attributed his departure to "professional journey and personal aspirations”, saying the decision followed discussions over the past few months. "Looking back on the total tenure of 8.5 years at IndiGo, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities and experiences I have had here," Pasricha wrote.
He also expressed confidence in the airline's future. "IndiGo's position as a leader in the industry is a testament to the collective passion and drive of this organization. I have no doubt that IndiGo will continue to soar to even greater heights in the years ahead," he wrote.
Pasricha said he would remain fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition before his departure. "My relieving date will be 19 July. I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition and will offer my utmost support to my successor in the days ahead," the letter read.
The appointment is the latest in a series of senior leadership changes under Bhatia's stewardship. He took over as interim managing director in March.
Following a severe operational meltdown in December that forced the cancellation of over 4,000 domestic flights, former CEO Pieter Elbers resigned with immediate effect in March. Around the same time, the airline also relieved Jason Herter, senior vice president of the operations control centre (OCC), from his duties following a government directive and a DGCA investigation.
William Walsh was appointed as the new CEO in March and is set to join the airline in August. In March the airline also appointed Aloke Singh, former Air India Express CEO, as its chief strategy officer.
In May, IndiGo laid out its most ambitious growth blueprint yet, targeting nearly 200 million passengers annually, about 3,000 daily departures, and a fleet of more than 550 aircraft by 2030.