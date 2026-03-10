IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia takes interim charge after CEO Pieter Elbers resigns, sends note to employees

IndiGo's co-founder Rahul Bhatia is taking over as the airline's interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) nearly two decades after co-founding the airline. The development comes as Pieter Elbers, the CEO of India's largest airline, resigned on Tuesday.

Soon after Elbers stepped down, Bhatia told IndiGo staff in an internal message that he was assuming a broader leadership role with a strong sense of responsibility toward the airline’s customers, shareholders and employees, Hindustan Times reported.

Rahul Bhatia's internal note to employees The airline's co-founder mentioned the December 2025 incident, when India's largest airline plunged into a crisis following an operational meltdown that resulted in hundreds of flights being cancelled. Referencing the incident, Bhatia said that what happened in December should never have happened, adding that neither the customers nor IndiGo's staff deserved it, "especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs."

Expressing his gratitude to all colleagues, Bhatia thanked all those who supported the company with grace and dignity and worked tirelessly, often through sleepless nights, to restore IndiGo’s operational stability, saying they truly represent the spirit of the airline.

Also Read | IndiGo management failed to contain operational crisis: Civil Aviation Minister

IndiGo CEO resigns Elbers, who resigned earlier today, took IndiGo's charge in September 2022. IndiGo, under Elbers' leadership, turned into a $10-billion airline. It expanded its fleet to over 440 aircraft and also placed a record order for 500 Airbus 320-family jets.

Despite Elbers' evident success at the company, it all came crashing down in December last year. The operational disruption was caused by the airline’s challenges in rolling out new rules aimed at reducing pilot fatigue. Between 3 and 5 December, the airline cancelled over 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 others, disrupting travel plans for more than 300,000 passengers.

Earlier this January, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a massive fine of ₹22.20 crore and issued show-cause notices directly to Elbers. Although he initially withstood demands for his resignation, the crisis dealt a major blow to the airline’s reputation for punctuality.

Worst is behind us: Elbers In a message dated 18 December, Elbers addressed the operational meltdown that IndiGo was grappling with, and claimed that the "worst is behind us." On the day Elbers recorded the message for IndiGo employees, he said the company had restored 2,200 flights, indicating it was now looking to stabilise operations.