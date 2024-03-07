IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal invests $20 million in Zetwerk
Zetwerk announced on Thursday, March 7 that Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation - which operates low-cost carrier IndiGo Airlines, has invested $20 million in the company.
More details awaited
