IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s wife to sell stake worth $350 mn in block deal

The feud finally came to an end when the two promoters convened an extraordinary general meeting in December to remove restrictions on the transfer of promoter shares and amend the articles of association. The resolution was passed and thereby cleared the path for the promoters to dilute their stake. Within two months, Gangwal announced his resignation from the IndiGo board on 18 February 2022. He had further announced that he would “slowly" reduce his equity stake in the airline over more than five years to diversify his holdings.

