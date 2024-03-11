Hello User
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deal

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deal

Livemint

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sells 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deal

Rakesh Gangwal, Indigo's co-founder has sold 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deal

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal on Monday sold 5.8 percent stake in operator Interglobe Aviation via bulk deal, shows BSE data. Morgan Stanley bought 2.1 million shares in Indigo.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

