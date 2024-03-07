Hello User
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell 3.3% stake in InterGlobe Aviation

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell 3.3% stake in InterGlobe Aviation

Mayur Bhalerao , Sneha Shah

  • The sale, estimated to be worth 3,730 crore ($450 million), will see the offer floor price set at 2,925 per share

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, IndiGo.

Mumbai: IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal plans to sell up to 12.75 million shares, or 3.3% of his stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The sale, estimated to be worth 3,730 crore ($450 million), will see the offer floor price set at 2,925 per share, a 5.8% discount to the last closing price of 3,105.7 apiece on the NSE.

Following this latest sale, Gangwal's stake in the company will decrease to 8.42%. The promoter group's holding will also decrease.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs are managing the sale on behalf of the promoter.

IndiGo's stock has jumped 67.35% in the past one year, compared with a 23% gain in the benchmark Sensex in the same period.

This latest stake sale follows similar transactions by Gangwal in the past. In September 2022, he and his family sold a 2.8% stake in the airline operator for 2,000 crore, and in February 2023, they sold a 4% stake for 2,900 crore.

On 16 August, Rakesh Gangwal's wife Shobha Gangwal, part of the promoter group, sold her entire near 3% stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd for 2,801.8 crore through a bulk deal on the BSE.

The latest block deal is part of Gangwal's plan to gradually reduce his stake in InterGlobe Aviation.

