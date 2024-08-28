IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell up to 3.8% stake in the airline

  • Following the sale, the Gangwal-backed group's stake in Indigo is expected to decrease from 19.38% to 15.58%.

Anu Sharma, Sneha Shah
Published28 Aug 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Rakesh Gangwal. Photo: Sanveej Verma
Rakesh Gangwal. Photo: Sanveej Verma

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal plans to sell up to 14.7 million shares or a 3.8% stake in its parent firm InterGlobe Aviation Ltd through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint

The sale is estimated to be worth up to $804 million, with an offer floor price of 4593 per share, a 5.5% discount to Wednesday’s close.

As of June, the Gangwal-backed promoter group held a 19.38% stake in InterGlobe Aviation, and Gangwal himself held 5.89%. Following the latest sale, the Gangwal-backed group's stake is expected to decrease to 15.58%. According to the term sheet, investment banks JP Morgan India, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley India will conduct the stake sale.

Also read | Class war: IndiGo shows Air India it means business

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd runs IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline with a 62% share of the Indian market and a 16.9% share of the international market. The airline was co-founded by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal in 2006 but the partnership fell apart in 2019. In February 2022 Gangwal resigned from the board as a non-executive, non-independent director and announced plans to gradually reduce his stake in IndiGo.

Selling spree

The Gangwal-backed promoter group's stake dropped from 36.7% in 2019 to 19.38% in June 2024. This includes the 13.49% stake of Chinkerpoo Family Trust – whose trustees are Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware – and Rakesh Gangwal's 5.89% stake.

In September 2022, Gangwal and his family sold a 2.8% stake in the airline for 2,000 crore, and in February 2023 they sold a 4% stake for 2,900 crore. In August 2023 Rakesh Gangwal's wife Shobha Gangwal, part of the promoter group, sold her entire (almost 3%) stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd for 2,801.8 crore through a bulk deal on the BSE.

Also read: IndiGo working on better automated responses to complaints, queries

"I have been a shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal had written in his resignation letter in February 2022. Since then, he and his associates have been gradually reducing their stake in IndiGo. In March, Gangwal invested $20 million in manufacturing-services company Zetwerk.

Largest shareholder

Currently, Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises is IndiGo's largest shareholder. After selling a 2% stake for over 3,360 crore through a block deal in June, the promoter group led by Bhatia now holds a 35.91% stake in the airline.

InterGlobe Enterprises had clarified in July that the proceeds from Bhatia's stake sale would be used to expand its hospitality and other incubating businesses, and for general corporate purposes. Addressing concerns about his reduced shareholding, Bhatia reiterated earlier this month, “InterGlobe and I are here to stay.”

Also read | IndiGo: The past, present, and potentially exciting future

IndiGo has a fleet of over 380 aircraft and completed 18 years this month. It has more than 950 aircraft in the pipeline including 30 wide-body planes. The airline, which has offered only economy seats so far, recently announced the launch of its ‘IndiGo Stretch’ business class and a customer loyalty programme.

Interglobe Aviation's stock closed at 4,863.10 on Wednesday, up 2.45% on the day. The stock is up about 10% over the past month and more than 63% since the start of 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:57 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell up to 3.8% stake in the airline

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue