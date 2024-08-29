IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s family trust sells stake in airline worth ₹9,549 crore: Report

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth 9,549 crore through open market transaction.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 06:56 PM IST
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,549 crore.
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s family trust sells stake in airline worth ₹9,549 crore.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, has divested a substantial portion of his holdings in the airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, via a block deal, according to media reports.

 Gangwal, along with the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, sold 22.5 million shares at 4,714.90 each, totaling around $1.3 billion or 9,549 crore. This transaction represents roughly 30% of Gangwal’s total stake in IndiGo.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s family trust sells stake in airline worth ₹9,549 crore: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue