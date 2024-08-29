Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth 9,549 crore: Report

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth ₹9,549 crore: Report

Livemint

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth 9,549 crore through open market transaction.

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells stake in airline worth 9,549 crore.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, has divested a substantial portion of his holdings in the airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, via a block deal, according to media reports.

Gangwal, along with the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, sold 22.5 million shares at 4,714.90 each, totaling around $1.3 billion or 9,549 crore. This transaction represents roughly 30% of Gangwal’s total stake in IndiGo.

