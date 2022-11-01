IndiGo commences direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 05:47 PM IST
The new flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers.
IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh. The low-cost carrier will offer direct flights on this route thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.