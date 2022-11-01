IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh. The low-cost carrier will offer direct flights on this route thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Currently, the airline is the only operator which is offering direct flights on the route. The flight was inaugurated by aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India’s cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences," Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said.

With its fleet of around 280 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 74 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

The airline has recently commenced direct flights between Mumbai and Gwalior as well. These flights will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

On the international side, IndiGo is set to get three wide body planes on wet lease from Turkish Airlines to operate more flights on India-Turkey route. The airline will also operate direct flights between Mumbai and Istanbul with effect from 1 January.

The airline will post its earnings for the September quarter on 4 November. The airline had posted a net loss of ₹1,435 crore in the September quarter of the last financial year. The consolidated loss of the low-cost airline stood at ₹1,064 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022.

The airline is expected to post a better performance in revenue from passenger operations as it carried 175.15 lakh passengers in the September quarter as compared to 107.17 lakh passengers in the same quarter a year ago.

The minister said the union government is making significant efforts to provide additional international flight operations to Chandigarh airport.