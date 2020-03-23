IndiGo crew faced with instances of ostracization

After national carrier Air India, the country's largest domestic carrier, IndiGo, on Monday said that its airline's crew too has faced instances of being ostracized from their communities due to their travel history in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

"There are some instances when our employees have been ostracized from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history," the airline said in a statement.

"We have taken every possible precaution for our crew to be protected from infection during their duties. We have adequate protocols for self-quarantine in place in case its required," it added.

.

The person, who experienced a harrowing time, had to explain her travel details to her neighbours.

This development comes a day after national carrier Air India said that its crew that brought back Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit countries like China, Japan and Italy are getting ostracized by vigilante resident welfare organisations in many place.

Air India said that such organisations as well as neighbourhood residents are even obstructing the crew from performing their duty simply because they travelled abroad as part of their duty.

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew," the statement said.

When contacted airlines like GoAir, SpiceJet, Vistara and AirAsia India didn't comment if their crew was being ostrazised due to their travel history.

"Airlines are part of essential services. These employees are going to work following highest levels of sanitation, amidst a pandemic situation like COVID-19, which itself is commendable," said aviation analyst Mark Martin, chief executive of Martin Consulting LLC.

"Though people need to be cautious, they do need to go easy and be more mature while interacting with airline staff," he added.

Share Via