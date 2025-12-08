IndiGo crisis: Air India, Air India Express caps fares for economy tickets, to give refunds for differential amounts

Indian airlines Air India and Air India Express, have rolled out fares as prescribed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) across its reservation systems for economy class tickets, the company informed in a post on social media.

As per the official Air India account on X (formerly Twitter), the airline will also provide refunds for differential amounts for those who paid higher during the transition period.

“Important Update: In compliance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's (MoCA) directive issued on the evening of 6 December regarding the capping of Economy Class base fares, Air India Group commenced the rollout of the new prescribed fares across its reservation systems immediately,” the airline said.

Fare caps, refunds in differential: What we know “Air India Express completed the implementation across its systems, while Air India continues to progressively apply the fare caps, which will be fully effective in the next few hours,” he added.

“As the process involves third-party system dependencies, a phased rollout is required to ensure accuracy and stability without disrupting guest bookings,” as per the airline.

On refunds for differential amounts, Air India added: “Guests who may have booked Air India flights in Economy Class during the transition period, at base fares above the prescribed caps, are entitled to refunds of the differential amounts.”

‘Proactive measures’: Here's what Air India, Air India Express has rolled out Air India and Air India Express, have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations. Besides, capping the fares, and reimbursement of differentials in amounts, the airline has also introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

Passengers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate) or can cancel their bookings with a full refund (without any cancellation fee applied).

This one-time waiver applies to changes or cancellations made by December 8. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply.

Passengers who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide.