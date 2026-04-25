Indigo denies claims of banning sindoor, tilak; calls reports ‘fabricated’

IndiGo on Saturday denied claims that it prohibits staff from wearing religious markers such as sindoor and tilak, stating that documents circulating on social media regarding the airline's grooming policy are “incorrect.”
The controversy exploded after an X user shared some screenshots of what appear to be IndiGo’s grooming handbooks. The documents appear to explicitly ban items like tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, and kalawa, while allowing other religious markers such as hijab and turban.
“We request everyone to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified or fabricated documents,” a company spokesperson told Mint.
IndiGo also assured that its policies, especially for cabin crew and pilots, are designed in-line with “global best practices” and with the primary objective of ensuring safety of operations and well- being of our crew and customers onboard.
"IndiGo remains firmly committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers, and employees continue to be our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.
(more to come)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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