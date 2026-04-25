Indigo denies claims of banning sindoor, tilak; calls reports ‘fabricated’

IndiGo on Saturday denied claims that it prohibits staff from wearing religious markers such as sindoor and tilak, stating that documents circulating on social media regarding the airline's grooming policy are “incorrect.”
The controversy exploded after an X user shared some screenshots of what appear to be IndiGo’s grooming handbooks. The documents appear to explicitly ban items like tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, and kalawa, while allowing other religious markers such as hijab and turban.
“We request everyone to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified or fabricated documents,” a company spokesperson told Mint.
IndiGo also assured that its policies, especially for cabin crew and pilots, are designed in-line with “global best practices” and with the primary objective of ensuring safety of operations and well- being of our crew and customers onboard.
"IndiGo remains firmly committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers, and employees continue to be our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.
(more to come)