With an aim to increase the safety and efficiency of the aviation sector, the largest airline in India, IndiGo has launched a digital e-logbook for its pilots. The airline became the first in the Indian aviation sector to launch a digital e-logbook that will facilitate the transfer of pilots' flight data directly to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"In collaboration with DGCA, the e-logbook will provide direct flight data transfer service to pilots from IndiGo systems to eGCA logbooks, effective December 1, 2022," the company said in a press release.

e-Governance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) is an online platform that manages various digital processes under DGCA. The platform will make the logbook process automated and the regulator will get real-time details about the flight operations by pilots.

The digitization of the logbook process will create consistency of data and format across all stakeholders and hence will ensure better safety and efficiency in the aviation sector.

“This will also offer real-time availability of flying hours data for pilots in compliance with rule 67A of Aircraft rules, and enable data accuracy and timely submission of issuance, renewals, and endorsement of licenses by removal of multi-layer data validation," the release said

"This process will allow pilots to devote more time towards their skill enhancement and improve quality of life by freeing up time required for work manual log filling," the press release added.

The government is also pushing for digitization of other areas of the aviation sector with the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday launching DigiYatra to ensure a seamless entry and embarkment process for air travelers. Currently, the service is for just three airports, Delhi, Varanasi, and Bangalore.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia affirmed that the data of passengers will be safe and will be stored in an encrypted format in a decentralized manner.

