IndiGo digital e-logbook will allow transfer of pilots' flight data to DGCA1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:56 PM IST
- e-Governance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) is an online platform that manages various digital processes under DGCA
With an aim to increase the safety and efficiency of the aviation sector, the largest airline in India, IndiGo has launched a digital e-logbook for its pilots. The airline became the first in the Indian aviation sector to launch a digital e-logbook that will facilitate the transfer of pilots' flight data directly to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).