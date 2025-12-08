IndiGo disruptions are ‘credit negative’ for the airline, says Moody's Ratings amid flight cancellations

US-based global ratings giant, Moody's Ratings, in its latest report released on Monday, 8 December 2025, said that IndiGo's flight disruptions are a ‘credit negative’ for India's largest airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation, amid the ongoing flight cancellations crisis.

In the report, Moody's highlighted how the recent disruption in IndiGo's operations may significantly impact the company's financials due to the loss of revenue from operations over the flight cancellations.

On top of the revenue hit, the customer refunds and other passenger compensations, along with a potential aviation regulator penalty from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) can add to those credit negatives for the parent company.

“The disruptions are credit negative because IndiGo could face significant financial damage from loss of revenue because of flight cancellations, refunds and other compensation to affected customers, along with potential penalties imposed by DGCA,” said Moody's in its recent report.