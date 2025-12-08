IndiGo disruptions are ‘credit negative’ for the airline, says Moody's Ratings amid flight cancellations

US-based global ratings giant, Moody's Ratings, in its latest report released on Monday, 8 December 2025, said that IndiGo's flight disruptions are a ‘credit negative’ for India's largest airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation, amid the ongoing flight cancellations crisis.

In the report, Moody's highlighted how the recent disruption in IndiGo's operations may significantly impact the company's financials due to the loss of revenue from operations over the flight cancellations.

On top of the revenue hit, the customer refunds and other passenger compensations, along with a potential aviation regulator penalty from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), can add to those credit negatives for the parent company.

“The disruptions are credit negative because IndiGo could face significant financial damage from loss of revenue because of flight cancellations, refunds and other compensation to affected customers, along with potential penalties imposed by DGCA,” said Moody's in its recent report.

IndiGo share price InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price closed 8.28% lower at ₹4,926.55 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,371.30 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

Shares of the airline giant have given stock market investors more than 183% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 9% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the IndiGo stock is up 6.78% in 2025, but has dropped 12.19% in the last one-month period. The shares of the company are trading 15.33% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

IndiGo shares will be in focus for the stock market investors amid the ongoing flight disruption crisis. The company earlier on Monday announced that the airline was set to operate more than 1,800 flights in an effort to fully restore its operations.

In a statement, the company also disclosed that IndiGo has refunded ₹827 crore to its customers, and the rest of the refunds are still in process for cancellations up to 15 December 2025.

