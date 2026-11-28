IndiGo has discontinued flights to 10 international destinations despite maintaining its dominance in India's aviation market. These include London Heathrow, Manchester, Copenhagen, Guangzhou and several Central Asian destinations. Airspace restrictions and aircraft leasing issues have contributed to the airline's shrinking international network.

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According to OAG data, IndiGo accounts for about 55% of flights involving India in 2026. Its domestic market share stands at an impressive 61%. However, the airline operates barely 20% of international departures, Simple Flying reported.

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IndiGo discontinued Mumbai-Copenhagen flights in February 2026. The airline had introduced the route in October 2025 with three weekly services. Airspace restrictions contributed to the decision alongside possible weak commercial performance.

Flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Manchester ended in August 2026. Both cities also lost direct IndiGo services to London Heathrow in October.

All three European destinations were served using Boeing 787-9 aircraft leased from Norse Atlantic. The termination of the leasing agreement resulted in the withdrawal of Heathrow services. IndiGo's Heathrow airport slots have subsequently been transferred to British Airways.

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IndiGo discontinued flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Tbilisi in January 2026. Services to Baku, Almaty and Tashkent ended in February.

Pakistani airspace restrictions remain a challenge for Indian airlines. Iranian airspace closures also contributed to the withdrawal of services from Baku and Tbilisi.

Meanwhile, Kolkata lost IndiGo's Ho Chi Minh City connection in July. The airline discontinued Chennai-Réunion flights in October and Kolkata-Guangzhou services in November.

Both Kolkata routes had been operational since October 2019. No IndiGo flights to these seven destinations are currently scheduled for 2027.

IndiGo's Réunion experiment IndiGo introduced Chennai-Réunion flights in April 2026. However, the route survived for just one season.

Réunion has approximately 3 lakh people of Indian descent among its 9 lakh residents. Despite this potential market, IndiGo reduced its weekly frequency from three flights to two.

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The airline operated 54 departures on the route. Booking data suggests approximately 90% of seats were occupied. However, revenue generated from passengers may have been insufficient.

IndiGo's European ambitions Despite these setbacks, IndiGo continues operating Amsterdam flights using Airbus A321XLR aircraft. Airspace restrictions have extended flight durations to 11 hours and five minutes.

The airline continues these challenging operations to retain its valuable Amsterdam airport slots. IndiGo expects Airbus A350-900 deliveries to begin in 2027. Amsterdam could become one of the earliest destinations served by these aircraft.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.