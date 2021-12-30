IndiGo EGM: Shareholders pass resolution to amend contentious clause

In July 2019, Gangwal had written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking intervention in what he called corporate governance issues at IndiGo. Gangwal had pointed to third-party transactions, non-independence of the present chairman, and refusal to hold EGMs. He had also proposed to amend the company’s AoA to end the Bhatia-led group’s right of first refusal to buy Gangwal’s stake in case the latter decided to sell his shares.