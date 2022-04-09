This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's low-cost carrier, IndiGo has emerged as the sixth-largest carrier in the world in terms of passenger volume during March this year, as per data from the UK-based Official Airline Guide (OAG). The airline is also among the top 10 regarding frequency and capacity.
IndiGo carried over 2.02 million passengers in March 2021 - which is the most of any Asian airline, according to the data given by OAG.
As per OAG's frequency and capacity trend, IndiGo held the eighth spot in the top airlines in terms of seat capacity in March 2022, rising by 41.3% month-on-month and 14.7% year-on-year.
OAG in its report said, "This month, IndiGo is one of the fastest-growing airlines, with frequency seeing an increase of 41.3% when adjusted to allow for the difference in days in the month. This equates to almost an additional 14,000 flights compared to last month. IndiGo is now operating 14.7% more frequency than March 2019."
In terms of market size as well, IndiGo was in the top 10 airlines worldwide in OAG data.
Since its inception in August 2006, IndiGo has grown from a carrier with one plane to a fleet of 276 aircraft at present. The airline is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. IndiGo has a total destination count of 97 with 73 domestic destinations and 24 International.
