IndiGo ferried 67.9 crore vaccine doses during January-October

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation-operated IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, on Thursday said it transported a total of 67.9 crore dose of covid-19 vaccines between January and October, securing a lion's share of 67.9% in vaccine transportation among its peers during this period.

IndiGo carried 1,727 onnes of covid-19 vaccine on 4,505 flights between 12 January and 20 October 2021, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo carried 1,727 onnes of covid-19 vaccine on 4,505 flights between 12 January and 20 October 2021, the airline said in a statement.

Many domestic airlines have since earlier this year reconfigured their aircraft to meet cargo transport demand, especially ahead of the rollout of covid-19 vaccines.

IndiGo and SpiceJet have dedicated cargo planes for vaccine transport, while other airlines like AirAsia India have utilised the belly cargo space of their passenger planes.

Airlines also increased their dedicated cargo capacities to move goods, medicines, groceries, and other supplies during the year.

"We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the national vaccination program through safe and hassle-free transportation of 67.9 crore vaccine doses over the last nine months," IndiGo's chief commercial officer William Boulter said in a statement.

"It is an honour to be the largest transporter of covid vaccines in the country, carrying almost 190 tonnes of vaccine CarGo across the country every month," Boulter added.