IndiGo fined ₹1.30 crore related to input tax credit in Gujarat; evaluates legal recourse

IndiGo on Friday said it is facing a penalty of ₹1.30 crore in relation to input tax credit in Gujarat and evaluating necessary legal recourse.

The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, has imposed a penalty of ₹1,30,40,966 on the airline.

In a regulatory filing, IndiGo said the tax officer has denied input tax credit availed for FY 2020-21.

"The company believes that it has accurately availed input tax credit and has merits in its case. Accordingly, the company is evaluating necessary legal recourse under the applicable law, including filing of appeal before the appropriate appellate authority," it said.

The filing also said that there is no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.