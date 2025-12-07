IndiGo scrambles to add over 900 pilots as flight-limit rules bite. Experts warn of challenge
IndiGo plans to hire over 900 pilots to meet new night-flight limits, but experts warn tight notice periods and high aircraft utilization make meeting the target challenging.
NEW DELHI: IndiGo is moving to rapidly rebuild its pilot pool after a shortage that nearly grounded India’s bustling air travel network last week, outlining a plan to add 158 pilots by 10 February and another 742 by December next year. Experts, however, say meeting the target will be challenging, especially as new night-operation limits require airlines to roster more pilots.