IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 02:31 PM IST
- No one was injured in the incident the flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers on board
BHOPAL : A Surat-Kolkata IndiGo airlines flight with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to some technical issue, an official said on Sunday.
"An IndiGo flight, which was going from Surat to Kolkata, was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason today," the Director of Bhopal Airport said.
He added that no one was injured in the incident the flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers on board.
Meanwhile, IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced.
Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.
"Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September," it noted.
Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, "We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country."
