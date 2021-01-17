IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- No one was injured in the incident the flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers on board
BHOPAL : A Surat-Kolkata IndiGo airlines flight with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to some technical issue, an official said on Sunday.
"An IndiGo flight, which was going from Surat to Kolkata, was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason today," the Director of Bhopal Airport said.
He added that no one was injured in the incident the flight landed safely at the airport with 172 passengers on board.
