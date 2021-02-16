IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDORE : An IndiGo airlines flight from Indore on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a crack was detected in the windshield of the aircraft, an official said.

At the time, the aircraft was 25 nautical miles away from Indore, the official said.

Arrangements were subsequently made for an emergency landing and the flight landed safely at 4.03 pm, she said.

An alternate aircraft is being arranged by the airline for Chennai-bound passengers from Indore, she added.