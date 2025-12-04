IndiGo Flight Disruptions: IndiGo, was thrown into severe operational turmoil on Wednesday as more than 200 cancellations and widespread delays triggered chaotic scenes at airports nationwide.

What began as an attempt to comply with stringent new pilot-rest rules quickly escalated into one of the airline’s worst disruptions in recent years, leaving thousands stranded and prompting a DGCA investigation into the crisis.

What exactly happened to IndiGo’s operations on Wednesday? IndiGo confirmed that its network had been crippled by cascading operational failures, warning passengers to expect further disruption through Friday.

“We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

The carrier attributed the collapse to “a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” including technology glitches, adverse weather, increased congestion and tighter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) introduced in November.

Compounding matters, IndiGo’s baggage systems at Delhi’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 malfunctioned. According to an official cited by the Hindustan Times, “While the issue at T3 was minor, T1 faced severe issues starting at around 1.30pm and going up to around 6pm,” with the system struggling to relay information.

By evening, scenes of escalating passenger anger on IndiGo unfolded across the country as cancellations mounted:

67 flights scrapped in Delhi (37 departures, 30 arrivals)

42 in Bengaluru

40 in Hyderabad (19 departures, 21 arrivals)

33 in Mumbai (17 departures, 16 arrivals) Why did the rostering rules push IndiGo to the brink? The core turbulence stems from updated FDTL norms designed to combat pilot fatigue and enhance safety. Implemented in two phases — on 1 July and 1 November — the rules mandate:

48 hours of weekly rest

Extended night-time definitions

A reduction in permitted night landings from six to two IndiGo, according to people cited by HT, has been grappling with an acute pilot shortage since these norms came into force. While the airline had managed the transition initially, the system collapsed after an emergency software patch disrupted flight timings.

A former airline official said the mandatory Airbus update “did not lead to flight cancellations on Saturday but definitely delayed flights, causing expiry of the FDTL”.

The emergency directive, issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency after a JetBlue flight’s altitude drop on 30 October, affected around 6,000 A320-family aircraft globally. In India, 200 of IndiGo’s 366 active Airbus aircraft required the urgent patch.

How did IndiGo flight crisis situation escalate? The delays triggered by the Airbus A320 software update pushed many crew schedules past legal limits, forcing cancellations to remain compliant with FDTL rules. This created a domino effect across the network.

IndiGo’s on-time performance collapsed to 35% on Tuesday, the lowest among Indian carriers and far below its usual 80% benchmark at major airports. Wednesday’s data is expected to reflect similar distress.

With 2,200–2,300 daily flights and a fleet of 416 aircraft (366 in operation), the airline’s vast network magnified each disruption.

IndiGo said its teams were “working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible,” adding that affected travellers were being offered alternate arrangements or refunds.

What is the DGCA investigating? The aviation regulator moved swiftly, summoning IndiGo to present a full account.

The DGCA said it is assessing the disruptions and has directed the airline to specify both the causes and the immediate measures to “mitigate the ongoing delays and cancellations.”

The regulator revealed that 1,232 IndiGo flights had already been cancelled in November:

755 due to FDTL and crew constraints

258 from airspace restrictions

92 due to ATC system failures

127 for other reasons The DGCA noted that while many issues lie outside the airline’s direct control, proactive planning remains crucial.

What are pilots saying about IndiGo crisis? The Airline Pilots’ Association (ALPA) issued a sharply worded critique, arguing the situation reflects “a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain.”

The group urged the DGCA to consider pilot availability when approving airline schedules, especially as India shifts toward a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS).

Will IndiGo recover quickly? IndiGo has implemented “calibrated adjustments” to its schedule for 48 hours to stabilise operations. But with pilot shortages, stricter safety rules, and a fleet undergoing urgent technical upgrades, the crisis may signal deeper structural challenges for India’s largest airline.