IndiGo former president Aditya Ghosh joins Fabindia board

New Delhi: Fabindia Group on Wednesday announced that it has appointed the former president of IndiGo airlines Aditya Ghosh to the board of directors. He will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives.

Ghosh also served as a member on the board of Oyo Hotels and Homes, where he was chief executive prior to moving in December 2019 to the role at the board of the Gurgaon based hospitality company.

Fabindia said in a statement that the post Covid period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important. Ghosh will steer the company towards this goal through various strategic and growth related initiatives.

"I am truly excited to come on board and get associated with a brand that I have been a loyal customer and fan of, for decades," said Ghosh.

With over 22 years of experience, Ghosh has had multiple roles as the CEO and board member of large consumer facing businesses, including IndiGo and Oyo Hotels & Homes. He also sits on the board of directors of Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, which aims to transform the delivery of justice, especially in the area of commercial disputes.

He is one of the founders of The Ashoka University and member circle of sponsors where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect. He is also the member of the board of advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership contributing to leadership development.

Before his business role, Aditya practised law at the corporate law firm, J. Sagar Associates and then as the general counsel at InterGlobe Enterprises.

With 327 stores across 118 cities in India and 14 international stores, Fabindia Overseas Private Limited offers a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas. The product range extends from apparel to home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food and personal care products. Organic India and Fabcafe comprise part of the Fabindia Group.

