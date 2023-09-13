comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.2 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.95 0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.85 0.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.45 1.39%
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo gets regulatory nod to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft: Report
Back

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation has been allowed to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

This comes amid IndiGo grounding nearly 40 planes due to a Pratt & Whitney engine issue, the report said.

Pratt's owner RTX had on Monday said it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines off their Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

RTX had in July said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components and called for accelerated inspections affecting 200 engines by mid-September.

Last month, IndiGo said it was assessing the impact on its fleet due to troubled Pratt & Whitney engines and it expects a fall in yield due to seasonal weakness in the second quarter.

India's biggest airline by market share posted a profit of 30.87 billion Indian rupees ($372.02 million) for the quarter ended June 30 on strong demand for air travel and a fall in jet fuel prices, compared with a loss of 10.65 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.9796 Indian rupees)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App