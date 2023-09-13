IndiGo gets regulatory nod to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft: Report1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Pratt's owner RTX had on Monday said it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines off their Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.
IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation has been allowed to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message