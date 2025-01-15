The customs department on Wednesday imposed a fine of little over ₹25 lakh on private airliner IndiGo in relation to duty on jet fuel, reported PTI.

According to the report, the fine has been imposed by the Joint Commissioner (Customs), Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Ludhiana.

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said there was ‘demand for additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)’.

The company will take appropriate legal measures against it, the filing said and added that there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities.

Abhishek Sharma slams Indigo: Indian Premier League (IPL) star cricketer Abhishek Sharma has slammed IndiGo over his “worst experience” with the airline

in an Instagram story, Sharma wrote about the alleged incident.

“I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behavior of staff, especially counter manager ms sushmita mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter, only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight (sic),” Sharma wrote.

“I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, worst staff management l've ever had,” the cricket star added.

Mohandas Pai on IndiGo: Padma Shri Mohandas Pai, former board member at Infosys, earlier criticised IndiGo on December 29, 2024. It was after the budget carrier had allegedly made passengers at Bengaluru wait in an aircraft for long hours without any air conditioning.

“Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Please change your protocol IndiGo,” Pai posted on X (formerly Twitter).