Budget carrier IndiGo has launched a scheme that allows a passenger to book two seats to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic . Known as the '6E Double Seat service', this scheme will provide a' stress-free flying experience to customers', the budget carrier said. With this service, customers can book two seats for one person. "We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety."IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, as quoted by PTI.

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo Double Seat service scheme:

1) An extra seat may be purchased by a passenger in conjunction with a booking proposed to be made by a passenger on an IndiGo Flight (“Double Seat").

2) The low-cost carrier said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters.

3) IndiGo Double Seat scheme can only be availed through company's website.

4) A Double Seat may be purchased upto 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight.

5) Purchase of a Double Seat is not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings.

6) A Double Seat cannot be transferred to another passenger in a booking and may not be encashed.

7) Seat selection is a mandatory process when a Double Seat is purchased.

8) A passenger can only opt for an adjacent seat as the ‘Double Seat’ available in the relevant flight.

9) The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25% of the original booking cost.

10) This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020," the airline said in a statement.





