IndiGo gives option to book two seats for single passenger: Key things to know

Budget carrier IndiGo has launched a scheme that allows a passenger to book two seats to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Known as the '6E Double Seat service', this scheme will provide a' stress-free flying experience to customers', the budget carrier said. With this service, customers can book two seats for one person. "We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety."IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, as quoted by PTI.