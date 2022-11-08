IndiGo grounds 30 aircraft amid engine, parts shortage

The aviation industry is facing serious challenges following the grounding of 75 aircraft or 10-12% of the fleet because of maintenance and engine-related issues, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India said recently. IndiGo, which has a 57.7% market share and 279 aircraft in its fleet, faces significant disruption even if one aircraft is grounded, considering that it operates more than 1,600 daily flights connecting 74 domestic and 26 international destinations. The airline reported its third straight quarterly loss at ₹1,583.3 crore in the September quarter. IndiGo is concerned about the supply-chain disruptions, high fuel prices and exchange rate volatility, it said on Friday.