The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks 'properly' despite repeated warnings.
NEW DELHI :
IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.
