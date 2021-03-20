{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : IndiGo on Saturday handed over a passenger from its Bengaluru-Kolkata flight to security agencies at the destination airport for not wearing a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, government officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the security agencies at the Kolkata airport, they added.

Earlier this week, AirAsia India offloaded two passengers from its Goa-Mumbai flight and IndiGo handed over two flyers to security officials for not following the COVID-19 rules.