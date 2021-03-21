Kolkata (West Bengal): IndiGo on Saturday said it has handed over a passenger to security on arrival at Kolkata airport for not wearing a face mask despite repeated requests made by the crew on board.

The passenger on IndiGo's 6E938 Bengaluru-Kolkata flight on Saturday refused to wear a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, the officials said.

Earlier this week, AirAsia India offloaded two passengers from its Goa-Mumbai flight and IndiGo handed over two flyers to security officials for not following the COVID-19 rules.

On Tuesday, four passengers on board Alliance Air's Jammu-Delhi flight were deboarded for not wearing masks properly inside the flight even after repeated warnings by the cabin crew.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks "properly" despite repeated warnings.

Face masks have been made mandatory in public spaces after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,55,284, including 2,88,394 active cases, 1,11,07,332 recoveries and 1,59,558 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via