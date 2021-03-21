IndiGo hands over passenger to security at Kolkata airport for not wearing mask

The passenger on IndiGo's 6E938 Bengaluru-Kolkata flight on Saturday refused to wear a mask despite repeated warnings from the flight crew, the officials said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata (West Bengal): IndiGo on Saturday said it has handed over a passenger to security on arrival at Kolkata airport for not wearing a face mask despite repeated requests made by the crew on board.

Kolkata (West Bengal): IndiGo on Saturday said it has handed over a passenger to security on arrival at Kolkata airport for not wearing a face mask despite repeated requests made by the crew on board.

Earlier this week, AirAsia India offloaded two passengers from its Goa-Mumbai flight and IndiGo handed over two flyers to security officials for not following the COVID-19 rules.

On Tuesday, four passengers on board Alliance Air's Jammu-Delhi flight were deboarded for not wearing masks properly inside the flight even after repeated warnings by the cabin crew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Saturday asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks "properly" despite repeated warnings.

Face masks have been made mandatory in public spaces after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,55,284, including 2,88,394 active cases, 1,11,07,332 recoveries and 1,59,558 deaths.