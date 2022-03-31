Indigo hikes pilots salaries by 8% amid steady operations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The airline has recently launched 20 new flights amidst the resumption of scheduled international flight operations to international destinations that led to the end of air-bubble arrangements in India.
Low-cost carrier, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) has increased pilots' salaries by 8 percent considering the steady flight operations. The airline has recently launched 20 new flights amidst the resumption of scheduled international flight operations to international destinations that led to the end of air-bubble arrangements in India.
Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots said, "Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors, and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight percent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," reported by PTI.
Mittra said in the report, the human resources team of the airline would share the revised salary structure in the coming weeks.
Further, Mittra added that "as we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we do not witness any further interruptions to operations, we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 percent revision with effect from November 1."
On March 27, the scheduled international flight operations to international destinations resumed, ending the air-bubble arrangements in India. The country had suspended scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.
IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, the airline now has a total fleet of 276 aircraft. IndiGo has a total destination count of 97 with 73 domestic destinations and 24 International.
