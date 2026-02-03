IndiGo hires Nik Laming to head loyalty program as its eyes ramp up
Summary
As IndiGo moves upmarket with business-class seats, the hiring of Nik Laming signals a shift toward high-value, repeat international travellers.
IndiGo, the largest airline in India by market share, has appointed veteran of loyalty programmes Nik Laming to lead its frequent-flyer business, as the airline seeks to shift from its low-cost roots to defend its market share against feisty Air India.
