IndiGo in talks to buy 20 wide-body planes for int’l ops3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:18 PM IST
- This will be the first time Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of the IndiGo airline, will be ordering wide-body aircraft.
NEW DELHI : IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier, is in talks with aircraft makers to buy up to 20 wide-body aircraft as it seeks to expand its international operations, three people familiar with the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×