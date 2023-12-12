IndiGo, India’s muscular airline, will shrink in January and there is little it can do
The operations of IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by fleet and market share, will possibly shrink this January after several months of relentless expansion. The airline, which already has over 40 aircraft grounded, is expected to have another 30-40 planes grounded starting next month. The impact of that grounding was to be mitigated with the help of wet leases, which are already in operation and dry leases - which are yet to arrive.