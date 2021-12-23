Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IndiGo ends 2021 on a high, inks codeshare pact with Air France-KLM

IndiGo ends 2021 on a high, inks codeshare pact with Air France-KLM

On Thursday, IndiGo shares were trading higher by 1.67% in noon deals at 1,947.45 on NSE.
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers with more than 120 destinations in Europe and 50 in Americas.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Budget carrier IndiGo has inked an extensive codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM, an official statement said on Thursday.

Budget carrier IndiGo has inked an extensive codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM, an official statement said on Thursday.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations. From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve four destinations in India: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Bengaluru.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations. From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve four destinations in India: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On departure from Indian provinces, Air France and KLM will also open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers with more than 120 destinations in Europe and 50 in Americas.

The agreement is subject to government approval, will start in February 2022.

On Thursday, IndiGo shares were trading higher by 1.67% in noon deals at 1,947.45 on NSE.

Aviation sector has been battered for the most part of 2021 with coronavirus restrictions forcing airlines to cut flights and shut operations. June quarter has been particularly devastating for IndiGo with the airline posting a massive loss of 3,179 crore. The second wave and resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations.

Adding to the pain, surging crude oil prices, just when the air traffic saw a recovery, played a spoilsport for a quick recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 70%-80% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices soared on energy crunch.

IndiGo's September quarter loss, however narrowed sequentially to 1,435 cr even though fuel expenses during the quarter soared 200%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!