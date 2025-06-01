IndiGo inks deal with Delta, Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic to expand its long-haul services to Britain, US, and Europe

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Sunday, 1 June 2025, announced that the company has signed an agreement with the foreign airline companies Delta Air, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic as the firm aims to expand its long-haul services, reported multiple news agencies.

The low-cost airline plans to expand its services to North America, Europe and the United Kingdom (Britain) by leveraging Delta's strength in North America, Air France-KLM's reach in Europe and North America, and Virgin Atlantic's presence in the U.K. and transatlantic operations.

“We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this Summer and connect with our partners networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America. This strategic partnership enables a compelling combined customer proposition in the form of comprehensive intercontinental connectivity, seamless experience and great loyalty value,” said the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers in the official statement.

IndiGo's global ties Through this new deal, IndiGo welcomed Delta Air to the partnership as the Indian airline company has been collaborating with Air France-KLM since 2022.

After all the regulatory procedure is completed, the IndiGo customers will be able to book onward travel on select flights operated by foreign airlines. This makes it easier for customers to book it directly from the IndiGo website.

The partnership will give IndiGo customers access to KLM flights from Amsterdam to 30 points within Europe, Delta or KLM flights from Amsterdam to the United States and Canada, and Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester to the United States.

According to the official statement, Air France-KLM will begin selling IndiGo flights to 24 destinations beyond Hyderabad after the route's launch in September 2025.

The release also mentioned that Delta Air plans to resume its services between Atlanta and Delhi, subject to regulatory and government approvals. The service dates will be announced later, according to the press release.

“The MoU also creates a framework for deeper collaboration between the carriers on a bilateral and multilateral basis; contemplates commercial collaboration including network, loyalty, cargo and sales,” said the companies in the official release.

Earlier, IndiGo announced that the company has “damp-leased” six Boeing 787 aircraft later in 2025, and placed an order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft with an option to extend it to 70 aircraft.