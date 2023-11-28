IndiGo introduces AI chatbot to help customers with flight ticket booking

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, Monday said the airline has introduced an AI chatbot 6Eskai to elevate its customer service experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gurgaon based low-cost airline said the internally developed AI chatbot has shown promising early results by making booking process simpler with the use of natural language conversations resulting in a 75% reduction in customer service agent workload.

Also Read | Around 200 aircraft likely to be grounded by March: Capa India "The AI bot boasts an impressive 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions with ease," PTI quoted the airline as saying.

"Early results from the soft launch indicate a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot," the Gurgaon based low-cost airline said in a release.

Also Read | Lowcost IndiGo business class foray signals k shaped growth here to stay "Furthermore, 6Eskai, makes the booking process extremely simple, using natural language conversations to guide our customers seamlessly through the end to end booking journey," the release added.

Also read | IndiGo will be first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport The airline further said the data scientists of IndiGo did research on Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) and programmed the bot using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions and even infuse humour into interactions.

