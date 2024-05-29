IndiGo has launched a new feature during web check-in that allows female passengers to see which seats have been pre-booked by other female passengers. This initiative aims to make the travel experience more comfortable and safe for women, according to a Times of India report.

“The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers — solo as well as part of family bookings… (this is) currently in pilot mode aligning with our ‘girl power’ ethos," the airline said in a statement.

This feature allows female travellers, especially those flying solo, to choose a seat next to another female passenger for added safety and comfort. The airline conducted market research before introducing this option to better cater to the needs of its female passengers.

Additionally, IndiGo has announced an exciting sale on both domestic and international flights, with fares starting at INR 1,199/- all inclusive. The sale runs from May 29 to May 31, 2024, and applies to travel between July 01 and September 30, 2024. Customers can also enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 20% on preferred seat selection charges.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, "We are pleased to announce a limited period sale on domestic and international flights. We believe this special offer will encourage travellers who seek budget-friendly, seamless, and unforgettable travel experiences. This sale also reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our extensive network."

