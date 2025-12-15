‘Some flights may be proactively cancelled’: IndiGo issues advisory amid dense fog, low visibility in Delhi

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers, noting that dense fog and reduced visibility in Delhi have impacted flight operations on 15 December. The airline added that some flights may be proactively cancelled ensure passenger safety amid poor weather conditions.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo stated: “Travel Advisory: Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport.”

IndiGo apologises amid delays, cancellations The airline also apologised for the delays and cancellations, adding, “We understand how inconvenient this can be, especially when travel plans are important.”

IndiGo also assured that its teams at various airports “are working continuously to manage operations as smoothly as possible and keep you informed as the situation evolves”.

Meanwhile, carrier Air India also said that flights in Delhi and parts of north India have been impacted due to “poor visibility due to dense fog”.

What should passengers do? The airline further said that amid traffic advisory in the national capital it is recommending that passengers allot extra travel time. “With slower road traffic expected, we recommend allowing extra travel time. We also encourage you to check your latest flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport,” it said.

It added, “In case of a cancellation, you may conveniently rebook or claim a refund online via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. We remain closely aligned with air traffic authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit,” the post added.