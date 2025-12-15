‘Some flights may be proactively cancelled’: IndiGo issues advisory amid dense fog, low visibility in Delhi

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers, noting that dense fog and reduced visibility in Delhi have impacted flight operations on 15 December. The airline added that some flights may be proactively cancelled to ensure passenger safety amid poor weather conditions.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, IndiGo stated: “Travel Advisory: Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport (sic).”

IndiGo apologises amid delays, cancellations The airline also apologised for the delays and cancellations, adding, “We understand how inconvenient this can be, especially when travel plans are important.”

IndiGo also assured that its teams at various airports “are working continuously to manage operations as smoothly as possible and keep you informed as the situation evolves”.

Meanwhile, Air India also stated that flights in Delhi and parts of northern India have been impacted due to “poor visibility due to dense fog”.

What should passengers do? The airline further stated that, amid traffic advisories in the national capital, it recommends that passengers allow extra travel time. “With slower road traffic expected, we recommend allowing extra travel time. We also encourage you to check your latest flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport,” it said.

It added, “In case of a cancellation, you may conveniently rebook or claim a refund online via https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. We remain closely aligned with air traffic authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit,” the post added.

IMD issues orange alert for dense fog, AAI and MoCA issue advisories The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog in the national capital. The Met department has advised people to exercise caution.

The national capital woke up on Monday to a thick layer of toxic smog, with weather conditions worsening an already dire air quality crisis.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘Severe Plus’ category, crossing 456, while Ashok Vihar registered the maximum reading of 500 in the early hours.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a travel advisory on 15 December, as dense fog gripped Northern India.

“Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India...Dense fog conditions are prevailing across Delhi and several airports in Northern India, leading to reduced visibility and potential flight disruptions. Please check with your respective airline for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport. Refer to the airport website or official mobile app for real-time updates. Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time,” AAI said in a post on X.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also encouraged the passengers to stay updated on their flight's operational status.

“Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility... Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time... Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” it said in a post on X.