Home / Companies / News /  IndiGo launches 19 connecting flights to Europe under codeshare partnership

IndiGo launches 19 connecting flights to Europe under codeshare partnership

1 min read . 10:27 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
New Delhi, Oct 29 (ANI): DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo aircraft engine, plane grounded for inspection on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23

IndiGo on Wednesday launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23. It will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season, IndiGo said in a statement.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travelers, it stated.

"We have witnessed a huge demand for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal. Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

This will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity on these routes and make travel more affordable, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, IndiGo also announced it operated its first international freighter flight between Kolkata and Yangon on November 22.

"We have expanded IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both the cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar.

"We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network," Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo at IndiGo, said. 

