NEW DELHI : India's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday launched a co-branded credit card Ka-Ching in collaboration with HDFC Bank and MasterCard.

The credit cards will be available in two variants--the basic ‘6E Rewards’ and the premium card ‘6E Rewards XL’.

Annual membership fee of ‘6E Rewards’ will be Rs750 while that of ‘6E Rewards XL’ will be Rs3,000, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said on the sidelines of the launch.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo and HDFC Bank are targetting 1 million cards in three years, Parag Rao, country head of payment solutions and marketing at HDFC Bank, said at the launch.

On activating the card, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL customers will get complimentary air tickets worth Rs1,500 and Rs3,000, respectively.

The co-branded credit card includes benefits such as lounge access, priority check-in at airports, discounted convenience fee and fuel charge waivers.

The credit cards will allow customers to accrue rewards points on transactions on all transactions, with those on IndiGo and certain partners like Netmeds, Be U, among others, earning higher points.

IndiGo's co-branded card is different from other airline loyalty programmes like JetPrivilege and Club Vistara as the points will be earned only with the card and not be linked to an airline account like in the case of others.