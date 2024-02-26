IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Hyderabad-Bangkok

IndiGo, India’s leading passenger airline, has announced the commencement of daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, effective today, February 26. This marks a significant development, as IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between these two vibrant cities, according to an official statement.

The new route promises a seamless travel experience for passengers, enhancing accessibility across Southeast Asia and fostering stronger economic ties between India and Thailand. With this addition, IndiGo will now operate 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok, solidifying its presence in the region.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok. At IndiGo, it has been our endeavour to bridge the miles between people and their favoured destinations, promoting travel, tourism, as well as economic growth. With the addition of these flights, Hyderabad will be the 6th Indian city with a direct connection to Bangkok on IndiGo. Over the last year, IndiGo has connected Hyderabad with six new international cities, raising the overall count to 13 international destinations. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences, across our extensive 6E network."

A well-known tourist hotspot, Bangkok is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and lively nightlife. It is also popular for its spectacular palaces, skyscrapers, museums, and markets. Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City are among the few attractions in Bangkok, as per the release.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!