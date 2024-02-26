IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Hyderabad-Bangkok
Hyderabad now joins the ranks of six other Indian cities with direct connections to Bangkok on IndiGo's network. This launch comes after a year of significant expansion for IndiGo in Hyderabad, adding six new international destinations to its offerings.
IndiGo, India’s leading passenger airline, has announced the commencement of daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, effective today, February 26. This marks a significant development, as IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between these two vibrant cities, according to an official statement.